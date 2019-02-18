EASTON - Clarissa Tilghman Yost White, aged 78 years, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Easton, Md.

Mrs. White was born in Baltimore, Md., on June 12, 1940, to Mr. John Stevenson Long Yost and Mrs. Clarissa Tilghman Goldsborough Yost. Mrs. White was descended from several families that were settled in Talbot County in the 17th century to include the Goldsborough, Lloyd, Tilghman and Turbutt families. Mrs. White enjoyed the majority of her life at Ferrybridge Farm on the Miles River in Easton, Md.

Mrs. White was previously married and divorced from the late John Patterson White of Easton, Md. She is survived by her sister, Julia Goldsborough Yost of Newfoundland, Pa.; and her brother, Stevenson Yost of St. Helena, Calif. She is also survived by her daughter, Catherine Goldsborough White Murphy of Easton, Md.; and her son, John Patterson White II of Charleston, S.C. Mrs. White is survived by her grandchildren, Hopewell Blacker Lee Murphy, Liza Michelle White, Hannah Lloyd Clare Murphy and Joseph Tilghman White; and her daughter-in-law, Kristen Watson White. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Christopher W.W. Murphy of Easton, Md.

Mrs. White was a member and supporter of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and the Society or Lees of Virginia. When she was not at Ferrybridge Farm, Mrs. White enjoyed traveling the world and could often be found painting in Italy. She forged many close relationships throughout her travels to parts of Asia, Australia, Africa, South America and Europe. She found happiness spending time on the water, in her garden, visiting with friends, supporting local art festival, and enjoying time with her grandchildren. Her loyal Labradors were often by her side.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ Church 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601. A family burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest in the Goldsborough family plot, among her ancestors.

Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019