Easton; Claude Marion Hicks III passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the Pines in Easton. He was 52.
Born in Quantico, VA on January 21, 1968; he was the son of Mary Ethel Shortall Pinkney (John Richard) of De and Claude M. Hicks, Jr. (Mary Ann) of Easton . In addition to his parents he is survived by his son; Cree Hicks of De; His siblings: Page Hicks, Luke Pinkney (Christina), Justin Pinkney (Jane), Brian Harrison and Lisa Irons. Nephew; Robert Wix and niece; Nicole Wix. He was preceded in death by his sister; Julia Caroline Pinkney.
Claude was so loved by his family and friends. He cherished his last 12 years with his companion Tammy (Peanut Butter) Gross of NY.
He was considered a "jack of all trades". He worked in building construction and enjoyed working with the local watermen in the Bay Hundred area.
Due to the restrictions in place by the Corona Virus a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to SPCA.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, Ostrowski Chapel, of St. Michaels.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 3, 2020