Clayton A. Railey, Jr., died of pneumonia on 30 July 2019, in Easton, Maryland, after a long debilitation due to Alzheimer's disease. Born on 30 December 1931 in Washington D.C. to Clayton Sr. and Eunice Railey, he had three siblings, Eunice Macuch (Mac), George Railey, Sr. (June), and Jane Deckert (Emile). He met his wife June Ann Hillock at a fraternity party in 1949 at the University of Maryland, where he swept her off her feet (she had come with another date) and they danced unceasingly for the next 66 years, until she died in 2015. Clay is survived by their five children, Clay (Don), Jack (Katherine), Kathy (Leo), Mark (Frances), and Courtney (Jack), and 11 grandchildren.
He attended Coolidge High School, University of Maryland (1949-1951), served in the army at Fort Knox (1951-1953), married June in 1954, and graduated from Georgetown University in 1957. He worked for IBM from 1960-1987; though IBM often stands for "I've Been Moved," he never accepted the numerous offers to transfer to Europe or to headquarters in New York, always wanting to keep the family stable and intact among family, friends and his native DC; family was everything to Clay. He was always involved in his children's schooling and activities. At one point, he served as the president of the CYO at Our Lady of Lourdes parish, though he had not yet converted to Catholicism at the time. Friends teasingly renamed the CYO the "PYO" (Protestant Youth Organization).
While June and Clay were known for their dancing talent (yes, June would say she was the better dancer because, like Ginger Rogers, she had to dance backwards and in heels), they were equally accomplished in their bridge playing. For years, they shared many a great evening with their bridge club friends and playing duplicate bridge as well. They taught all of their children the game as well, and the house was often filled with neighbors and family playing at two or three tables of bridge. June and Clay always welcomed their children's friends into their home without hesitation, and if someone(s) came at the last minute for dinner, the family rule got invoked: FHB (Family Hold Back). Clay also enjoyed golfing with June and their golfing buddies.
In 1971, June and Clay bought property on the Tred Avon River and built a house that served as a second home for years before they both fully retired there in 1993. They loved it here. In fact, Clay, not famous for traveling much out of his zip code (though he did), once said, laconically: "Why would I want to travel anywhere else when everyone else comes here for vacation?" In the end, though, it was the love that June and Clay had for each other that animated their lives and the life they gave to their children and to their friends. It was this love to which they danced for 65 years together, and which gave others such delight to behold.
Contributions in their memory may be made to the Washington Jesuit Academy (900 Varnum St., NE, Washington DC 20017 (https://www.wjacademy.org)) or to St. Ignatius Loyola Academy (300 E. Gittings St. Baltimore MD 21230 (http://www.saintignatius.org).
The funeral mass will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Easton, on August 7, 2019 at 10.30AM.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019