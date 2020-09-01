Clinton Ray Scott, 88 of Harrington, Delaware passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Ray was born near Denton, Maryland on September 10, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents Clinton and Nellie Scott; his wife, Esther; his daughter, Martha; his brother, Norman Scott; his sister, Betty Clark and his son-in-law Richard Melvin.
Ray was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Korea.
He is survived by his three daughters Connie Newman (Rick) of Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, Catherine Nielsen (Marvin) of Easton, Maryland, and Christine Melvin of Harrington, Delaware; his sister, Gladys Kinnamon (Bill) of Greensboro, Maryland; his grandchildren, Travis Newman (Jennifer), Andy Newman (Jenny), Brittney (Tim) and four great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held under the state issued guidelines of social distancing and wearing a mask on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6-8pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave. Greensboro, Maryland. Services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, Maryland where all are welcome to attend. If you prefer you may leave online condolences and view the services via online webcasting at www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ray's memory to Greater Impact Wesleyan Church, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro, MD 21639.