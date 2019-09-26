|
|
|
Cole A. Marine of Preston, MD, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was 23 years old.
Born in Easton, MD on August 20, 1996, Cole was the loving son of William R. Marine, Jr. and Allyson D. Marine of Preston.
A car enthusiast, Cole was a great fan of Ford Mustangs. He never saw an animal he didn't like and would rescue small creatures whenever he could. But, most of all, he was a loving son, brother, and grandson who will be missed beyond belief.
In addition to his mother and father, Cole is survived by his sister, Courtney Marine, and his brother, Chase Marine, both of Preston; two aunts, Marsha Henry (Craig) of Denton, MD and Vickie Lynn Thomas (Jake) of Greensboro, MD; three uncles: Randy Dodd (Cindy) of Ridgely, MD, Brad Dodd of Berlin, MD, and Brent Marine (Jessica) of Wye Mills, MD; his paternal grandfather, Bill Marine, Sr. of Preston; his maternal grandparents: John Henry Dodd, Jr. and Victoria Cook Dodd of Ridgely; and ten cousins: Tiffanie L. Marine, Trent W. Marine, Christina Coleman, Matthew Thomas, Amber Craig, Tyler Henry, Ethan Thomas, Kendall Henry, Sara Thomas, and Tristan Dodd. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Pauline P. Marine, and a cousin, Dylan Marine.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, September 30th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. where friends may visit with the family from 1 until 2 before the service. The interment will be in the Ridgely Cemetery. The family suggests for friends to send memorial donations to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 West Belle Street, Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019