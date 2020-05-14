Constance Ann "Connie" Todd
1947 - 2020
On Tuesday May 5, 2020 Constance Ann Todd passed away peacefully in her home of Centreville, Maryland. She was 72.

Born October 29, 1947, Miss. Todd graduated from Centreville High School in 1965. She retired from the State of Maryland Dept. of Labor in 2009 after 43 years of dedicated service.

She is proceeded in death by her father, Franklin Bruce Todd, Sr.; mother Madaline L. Todd; and brother Charles R. Todd.

She is survived by her brother Franklin B. Todd, Jr.; niece Brooke L. Todd; nephew Franklin B. Todd, III; great niece Reece M. Todd; and sister-in-law Kellie L. Todd.

A family service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

