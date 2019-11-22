|
Constance E. Pardoe of Cordova, MD, passed away on November 13, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. She was 73 years old.
Born in Cambridge, MD on August 16, 1946, Connie was the daughter of the late Thomas Dewey Phillips and Lula May Hurley Phillips of Cambridge.
Mrs. Pardoe graduated from James Madison University in 1968, with a degree in elementary education. She taught elementary school in Cambridge before teaching for five years at the Country School in Easton, where she met her husband Samuel Lee Pardoe. She and Sam were married on June 18, 1978 and they made their home on Kittys Corner Road in Cordova for the next 41 years.
Connie later worked as a Medical Analyst for the Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care in Easton, retiring in 2007. She loved spending time with her family and her pets (especially walking with her yellow labs Scotchy and Barney). She had a passion for gardening, but even more so in politics. This love of politics brought her to serve on the Talbot County Election Board for many years.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Pardoe is survived by her daughter, Lisa Pardoe Maki (Jeff) of Easton; a son, Mark James Palamaras, Jr. (Kara); a sister, Gail Todd (Richard) of Cambridge; and a grandson, Nickco Palamaras.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 30th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call one hour before the service. The interment will be private.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019