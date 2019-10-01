|
Constanta Elena Samborschi passed away (a murit) after a long suffering on September 28, 2019 at her home with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on September 26, 1941 in Bucharest, Romania, the daughter of the late Constantin Statescu and Maria Popescu.
Elena married Valentin Samborschi on April 18, 1970 in Bucharest. They moved to New York in 1991, then to Maryland in 1997. Elena received her PharmD, Ph.D. in Pharmacy from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in Baltimore. She worked as a clinical pharmacist at the University of Maryland/State Hospitals (USCMHC and ESHC), in Chestertown and Cambridge, MD.
She loved to travel and they traveled the world together. She also enjoyed cooking and gardening.
Elena is survived by her husband of 49 years, Valentin Samborschi.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019