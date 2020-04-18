Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Mowbray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Lee Mowbray


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cora Lee Mowbray Obituary
Cora Lee Phillips Mowbray, 89, of Cambridge ascended to heaven on Friday, April 17, 2020 at The Gardens at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. She was born in Cambridge on April 15, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Levi B. Phillips, Jr. and Cora May Schaffer Phillips.

She graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1948 and graduated from Chevy Chase Junior College in Chevy Chase, MD. Ms. Mowbray was affiliated with Phillips Packing Company at Factory C. as secretary - treasurer. She was a member of Cambridge Yacht Club, Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary, Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW Auxiliary, and Baywater Animal Rescue.

She is survived by a daughter Deborah Lee Linthicum and husband Craig of Cambridge, a son Allen Phillips Mowbray and wife Sam of Edenton, NC, five grandchildren Brittany Lee Fisher, Hannah Phillips Miller and husband Corey, Daniel Allen Mowbray, Henry Porter Mowbray and Charles Lee Mowbray, two great grandsons Levi and Porter Miller, two sisters Priscilla Khweis of Arizona and Joyce Hess of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Robbins, Mike Sause, Craig Linthicum, Larry McAllister and Mark Jester.

Services will be private at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. David Kelley officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to the Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -