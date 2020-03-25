|
Cora Virginia Ross Brice, the daughter of the late Andrew Sylvester Ross and Ruth Skinner Ross, was born on 3 December 1938 in Easton, MD. She was summoned to her final rest on Sunday, 15 March 2020, at Easton Memorial Hospital, Easton, MD. A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:30am at TriLife Christian Center, 28578 Mary's Court, Easton, MD 21601. Services will be private. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020