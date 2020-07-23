1/1
Coretta Brown Jones
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Coretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coretta Brown-Jones, daughter of the late Armon & Emma (Heath) Brown born on October 6, 1926, peacefully departed this earth from her home on July 11, 2020. A public viewing will be held from 5-7:30 pm, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries, Chestertown, MD. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries. Friends may call a hour prior to services. Family has priority seating. Live streaming available at: Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Condolences may be sent to www.henryfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Aunt Coretta,
in my opinion, was an Angel in disguise on this earth that showed NOTHING but love to others and now finally has returned to Heaven to rest in the peace of God and her lovely sister awaits her coming to Rest.
George J Gould Jr
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved