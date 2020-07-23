Coretta Brown-Jones, daughter of the late Armon & Emma (Heath) Brown born on October 6, 1926, peacefully departed this earth from her home on July 11, 2020. A public viewing will be held from 5-7:30 pm, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries, Chestertown, MD. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries. Friends may call a hour prior to services. Family has priority seating. Live streaming available at: Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa
. Condolences may be sent to www.henryfh.com
.