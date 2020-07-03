A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 South Harrison Street, Easton, Maryland 21601.Thank you to those who have helped us after the death of Curtis, with their kindness, cards and phone calls. Thank you to our friends, St. Mark's Staff, and Pastor Ed Kuhling. The Lord made his face shine upon us; He gave us peace day and night. We miss you Curtis. Love you, Dorisann, Harry, Debbie, Sylvia, Ronnie, and Mom.