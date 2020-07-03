1/
Curtis Junior Powell
1958 - 2020
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 South Harrison Street, Easton, Maryland 21601.

Thank you to those who have helped us after the death of Curtis, with their kindness, cards and phone calls. Thank you to our friends, St. Mark's Staff, and Pastor Ed Kuhling. The Lord made his face shine upon us; He gave us peace day and night. We miss you Curtis. Love you, Dorisann, Harry, Debbie, Sylvia, Ronnie, and Mom.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
