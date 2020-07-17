D. Marian Franck, 83, of Willow Street, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late William Norman "Norm" Franck, Jr.
Born in Gatchelville, York County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard S. and Dorothy (Reading) Fitzgerald.
After receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education at West Chester University in West Chester, PA, and Master's Degree in both Physical Education and High School Administration from Springfield University in Massachusetts, she spent her career as a teacher at McCaskey High School in Lancaster. Her love of water sports and gymnastics shaped her career. Her students performed water ballets, swam distance competitions, and went to many gymnastic competitions. Her talent for reaching out to teens and her esteemed competence in the science of physical education earned her many awards including the National Teacher of the Year and a place in The Sturzebecker Hall of Fame at West Chester University. Many of her students became life-long friends.
In her spare time, Marian enjoyed sailing as well as serving in a variety of community service initiatives. In her younger years, she enjoyed coaching gymnastics at J.P. McCaskey High School and at the Lancaster Recreation Commission with her husband Norm. They shared a life-long interest in the Miles River Sail and Power Squadron and were very active in the St. Michaels Yacht Club. Marian continued teaching until her move to Willow Valley; sailing, swimming, and water safety were her passions.
Marian grew up in a Methodist parsonage with eight other siblings. Being one of nine children, her "coaching" opportunities appeared quickly. Of the six brothers and three sisters who shared those series of parsonages, five are predeceased. Her remaining siblings include Mae Davis, Ravenna, Ohio; Carl Fitzgerald (Irene, deceased), Doylestown, PA; Louise Zawislak wife of Walter, Seaford, DE.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Marian's memory to: First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com
