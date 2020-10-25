1/1
D. Marian Franck
D. Marian Franck, 83, of Willow Street, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late William Norman "Norm" Franck, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St, Lancaster, PA 17602, on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The family will greet attendees informally following the service. Interment will be private in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Marian's memory to: First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
