|
|
D. Romona Baynard passed away on March 17, 2020. She was 89.
Mrs. Baynard was born on November 4, 1930 in Cambridge, MD, the daughter of the late Everett A. Thomas and Flora Mae Thomas. She attended school in Cambridge and began working in a local shirt factory. On March 20, 1948 she married her beloved William R. "Tater" Baynard and they resided in Trappe, MD. She assisted in the cafeteria at the Trappe School until becoming a homemaker. She was also a babysitter for years.
Mrs. Baynard was a member of the Farm Bureau. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, talking with friends and doing word search puzzles
She is survived by her children; Robert Baynard (Reena), Joyce Cell, Shirley Higgins (Steve), Keith Baynard (Anne) and Gail Rippons (Ricky), 14 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William R. Baynard, her son, Kenneth Baynard and great granddaughter, Cassidy Stinton.
Mrs. Baynard always wore a smile, especially while spending time with her huge family.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Baynard's honor to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/memorial.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020