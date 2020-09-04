Daniel J. Elslager passed away on August 31, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 59 years old.
He was born on November 26, 1960 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Bernadette Ann Kempf Elslager and the late Ronald C. Elslager. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 where he set a state record in pole vault that held for many many years.
He made his living as a skilled tradesman in the roofing industry for 35 years and was considered one of the top three roofers on the Eastern shore. Danny's passion was hunting and fishing and waking up early at low tide to hunt arrowheads on the beach with Debbie Sadelson, his everything. His collection is said to include some of the rarest of the rare, that museums cannot get their hands on. He found his paradise on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where he also met the love of his life Debbie Sadelson.
Though he did not live as long as we'd have liked, he lived his life exactly as he dreamed it would be. He will be forever missed and never forgotten by family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved, Debbie Sadelson, his mother, Bernadette A. Elslager; siblings, Michael and Veronica, nephew Christopher and great nephew Jeylin.
Services are private.
