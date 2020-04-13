|
Daniel J. Swafford, Sr. of Cambridge heeded God's call to come home on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at home with his beloved family. He was 75 years old.
Born on September 18, 1944 in Henderson, MD, he was the 10th of 12 children born to the late C. Leola Hickman and Charles E. Swafford. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Claude Hickman, seven brothers: David Swafford, Sr., Donald Swafford, Freddy Swafford, Harold Swafford, Louie Swafford, Ralph Swafford, and Teddy Swafford; two sisters: Nancy Payne and Helen Nickerson, and several other extended family members.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Connie A. Swafford of Cambridge, two children: Paige L. Adams of Cambridge, and Daniel J. Swafford, Jr and wife Tara of Easton; two granddaughters: Logan E. Adams of Cabin Creek and Taylor M. Taylor and husband James, of Cambridge, and a great-granddaughter Nevaeh S. Taylor of Cambridge. Also surviving him are two sisters: Barbara George and Hazel Cohee, and several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from North-Dorchester High School in 1962, he began working at the State Hospital in Cambridge as a medical aide. In 1963, he began working at Zaffery's Bakery in Federalsburg as a Sallie Ann bread delivery driver. He, then, worked at Safeway in Cambridge for 14 years until they locked the doors. After Safeway closed, he worked in lawn care, growing his son's small business into his main means of support. He is most liked recognized as a prominent Cambridge landlord and served one term as a 4th Ward Commissioner for the City of Cambridge.
Although he could appear rough natured, he always loved to joke around and enjoy a good laugh. He maintained a positive outlook on life for three years despite knowing his chronic lung disease would lead to his death. His heart was made of gold and he helped more people and in ways, anyone will ever know. He did not want recognition other than success for those he helped. He got satisfaction helping those people who were willing to try to help themselves. He was a technician at Warwick Manor in Secretary and Chesapeake Youth Center in Cambridge. The one thing he will most likely be remembered by most for is wearing his yellow hat.
His family is honoring his request to be cremated and memorial services will not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. In place of flowers, please make contributions to a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020