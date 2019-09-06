|
Daniel Jarvis Hill Jr. of Gainesville, GA passed away August 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Danny, as he was known died from complications of Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA). He was 66 years old, born on December 28, 1952 in Chestertown MD.
Danny grew up in Barclay, MD, the son of Daniel J. Hill Sr. and Frances A. Hill. He attended Queen Anne's County High School, class of 1971. He began his career in construction & building, but moved on to delivering cars up and down the east coast for DMT. Danny enjoyed the travel of this job and meeting new people along the way. He then took a job with Boaters World (owned by Ritz Camera Center) to be closer to home. He rose to assistant manager of their warehouse before being reassigned to the Ritz Camera warehouse in Beltsville, MD. That position took him to Georgia where he managed the Ritz Camera Distributing Center. In 2009 Danny started his own business, Action Limousine Service.
Danny was active with his children in Queen Anne's County 4-H for many years, he was one of the founders of the Goat Gang Club. He loved family, farm life and raising all kinds of unusual animals with his children. He grew up on his grandmother's farm and continued to till the farm until he moved to Georgia. He also enjoyed collecting vintage farm toys.
Danny loved people and built a network of friends wherever he went. One of his greatest joys was helping people in need, especially the elderly. He was a volunteer for the MEALS on Wheels program while living in Georgia. He will be remembered for his generosity and kindness.
Danny is survived by his wife, Beth Hill of Gainesville, GA; his mother, Frances A. Hill of Barclay, MD; sisters, Geri Thompson (David), Judi Beskid (John) of Centreville, MD; brother, Kenny Hill of Elkton, MD; children, Shawn Hill (Bethany) of Braselton, GA, Matthew Hill (Zarrah Gale) of Watertown, NY, Justin Hill of Manahawkin, NJ, Nicole Scali (Matt) of Manahawkin, NJ and Katelyn Drago (Joey) of Millstone, NJ; stepchildren, Sara Dyott ( Buddy) and Chris Metz both of Easton, MD. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Emma and Joey Hill, Christopher and Nixen Hill, Hayden and Lucas Scali, Hanna and Julianna Drago and four step grandchildren, Tobi and Katelyn Metz, Kelsi and Dawson Dyott, as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Jarvis Hill, niece, Tyler H. Stubbs and grandparents, Raymond and Mable Hill, Cora Mabrey and Harry Elborn.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday September 21, 2019 at the Centreville United Methodist Church located at 608 Church Hill Road, Centreville, MD. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 or The Multiple Systems Atrophy Coalition, www.multiplesystematrophy.org
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Star Democrat from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019