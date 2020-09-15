1/1
Darryl Maurice "Cleats" Deaton
1963 - 2020
Darryl Maurice Deaton passed away on September 5, 2020 at his residence. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620 with visitation two hours prior to service. A public viewing will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3-7:00pm at BSFH, Chestertown. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-2161
1 entry
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
