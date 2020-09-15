Darryl Maurice Deaton passed away on September 5, 2020 at his residence. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620 with visitation two hours prior to service. A public viewing will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3-7:00pm at BSFH, Chestertown. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.