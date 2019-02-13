|
FEDERALSBURG - David A. Brown, 65, of Federalsburg, Md., owner of Brownie's for 28 years, died February 1, 2019 after a long illness. Born June 18, 1853.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley; one son, Brandon; three brothers: Wayne, Glen, Mark; and one sister, Penny. Preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Justin.
Brownie loved gardening, fishing, and his boat.
Services will be held at Church of God, 101 Bloomingdale Ave., Federalsburg, on Monday, February 18 at 7 p.m.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019