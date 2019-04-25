Home

David A. Evans


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David A. Evans Obituary
FEDERALSBURG - David Andrew Evans, 52, of Federalsburg, Md. passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2019.
Dave was a lifelong Marylander and worked in landscaping. He is survived by his two children: Autum Marie, David William; his sisters: Ruth (Carl) Rowe, Ellen Evans; and his aunt, Roberta Gribbon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joy Gribbon Evans.
He enjoyed country music, watching cartoons with his kids, grilling in the backyard, and helping other people.
A graveside service will be private.
A Celebration of David's Life will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
