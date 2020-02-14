Home

David B. "Pops" Birdsell


1944 - 2020
David B. "Pops" Birdsell Obituary
David B. Birdsell, 75, died on February 13, 2020 at his home in Tilghman. Mr. Birdsell was born August 14, 1944 to Clifford and Alexina (Cockburn) Birdsell in Greenwich, CT. He retired after 24 years from the Town of Newtown. David was preceded by his wife, Ellen and daughter Missy. He leaves behind his daughters, Dawn, Nancy and Danielle and his son, David. He had eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m. at the Tilghman Island Firehouse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020
