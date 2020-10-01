David C Bowman of Denton, Md passed away September 28 after battling cancer. He was the son of the late Roy and Grace Bowman.



He was a graduate "76"of North Caroline High and Salisbury State. He owned Bowman's Boat Service. He loved everything outdoors water skiing, boating and riding his Harley Davidson. He was an avid arrow head collector.



He is survived by two sons: David Michael Bowman (Amber) and A. Bradford "Brad" Bowman( Nicole); two grandsons: Mikey and Dax; two sisters: Sandy Davis ( Rick) and Jayne Lister (Paul); and several nephews and nieces.



The celebration of life memorial will be held privately. Memorial donations are always welcome and can be sent to Queen Annes Hospice at 205 Comet Dr., Centreville.



