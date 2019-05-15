TRAPPE - David Eugene Hickman died on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton. He was 69 years old.

He was born on July 28, 1949 in Easton, MD, the son of Ida Slaughter Hickman and the late William P. Hickman. He graduated from Easton High School in 1967 and attended University of MD, Baltimore County.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1973. From 1972-1973, he served aboard the U.S.S. America. When he came back from the Navy, he married the former Charmel Fair in 1973, lived in Easton for 15 years, then they made their home in Trappe, MD.

Mr. Hickman was employed with Wheaton Tubing from 1977-1997 and Scientific Specialties, Inc. from 1998-2016.

He was a member of the Trappe United Methodist Church and sang in the choir as well as serving as choir director.

Mr. Hickman is survived by his wife of 45 years, Charmel Fair Hickman; his mother, Ida Slaughter Hickman; and his children: Amy Hickman Teets (Michael) and Steven Hickman, both of Columbia, MD.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, from 6-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. at Trappe United Methodist Church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Trappe United Methodist Church, 29421 Maple Ave., Trappe, MD 21673.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 16, 2019