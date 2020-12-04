DAVID M. NORTH



David North, former Editor-in-Chief of Aviation Week & Space Technology, U.S. Naval Academy ('57), passed away on November 24, St. Michaels, MD. His life was filled with love for family, friends and country.



Dave was a pilot's pilot who flew more different aircraft than almost any other aviator. After graduating from Annapolis, Dave flew 107 missions in A-4 Skyhawks with Attack Squadron 15 over Vietnam and racked up over 500 carrier landings. He was a member of the NASA Astronaut program, a sailor, submariner and professor at RPI. Later, for Pan Am, he flew jets around the globe. Yet, Dave found his calling as a journalist in 1976 with Aviation Week retiring as Editor-in-Chief in 2004. During his career, he piloted hundreds of military and commercial aircraft, writing pilot reports, and sharing his global and aviation adventures and insights with readers. Dave's writing inspired generations of aviators, and influenced aviation policy in Congress, the White House, and the industry.



At home, Dave shared his life with Vicky, his creative, feisty, and irrepressible wife of more than 50 years; his children, Erik (Karen) who predeceased him, Tristan (Sarah), and Kendra (Jeff); and his grandchildren, Conor, Ryan, Mallory, Brian, Logan, and Sonja.



A true adventurer, Dave was happiest on a sailboat boat with a breeze and a beer. He was an avid sailor for fun and competition, winning Mystic Seaport's Briggs Cunningham Trophy in 1969 on his beloved J. Alden schooner, Seaward.



Dave's life was an adventure. We were privileged to be along for the ride, for the joy, companionship, and life lessons. We will miss him but carry him with us as husband, father, grandfather, aviator, sailor, adventurer, journalist, mentor and friend. Dave North: a life well lived. Private service to be held in St. Michaels, MD on December 12.



