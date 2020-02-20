Home

Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
David Robert Lee Sr.


1937 - 2020
David Robert Lee Sr. Obituary
David Robert Lee, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Corsica Hills Nursing Home in Centreville, Maryland. He was 82.

He was born on March 4, 1937 in New York State and later moved to New Jersey. He was married to Beatrice Barlett Lee who preceded him in death in 2013.

David's career spanned more than thirty years as a research scientist with the United States Department of Agriculture. When he was not working, he loved visits to the ocean, reading a good novel, and always enjoyed a glass of wine. He also loved listening to music; his favorites were Janis Joplin and Patsy Cline. He was a true family man who loved all holidays and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by one son, David R. Lee, Jr and his wife, Betty of Federalsburg, five grandchildren: Jamie Harrell, Brad Harrell, David Lee, Stephanie Lee and Jacob Lee.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy and two sisters, Pat and Bunny.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Burial will be private.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
