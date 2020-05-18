David S. (Holliday) Collins died peacefully at his home on Friday, May 15, 2020 of natural causes.
He was born on February 1, 1965, son of the late Rebecca Collins and Frank "Doc" Holliday. He grew up in Federalsburg. He was fondly known as Dad, Daddy and his favorite name, Pops.
He is survived by his children; Shelby N. Collins and David "Jake" Collins, his grandchildren, Haiden Collins, Emma Collins, and Elsie Harper; siblings, Jeani Stevens, Neil Collins, Tammy Holliday Brown and Judy Holliday Rios, his significant other of 15 years, Dottie Skipper Johnson, her children and grandchildren, many other family members and close friends and his beloved dogs, Patches and Fat Boy.
He is preceded in death by siblings; Jackie Steenken and Frankie "Doc" Holliday, III, grandparents, Mary Jane and Elmer Jester, and his stepfather.
He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, riding his Harley, driving tractor trailers, farming and working on cars or anything mechanical. You would often see him riding with his shotgun partner, Fat Boy, who he took practically everywhere. David or Dave as he was known by many was a great friend, who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He will be greatly missed by many.
Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to, American Diabetes Assn., 2002 Clipper Park Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211 or www.diabetes.org/donate
Published in The Star Democrat on May 18, 2020.