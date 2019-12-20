|
Rev. David Thornton Seymour of St. Michaels, Maryland, age 64 passes away on Thursday, December, 19, 2019 at Acts/ Bayleigh Chase, Easton, Maryland after a 4- year battle against cancer of the breast and spine.
Born in Baltimore, MD on September 28, 1955, Rev. Seymour was the son of George A. Seymour, Jr. and Helen Elizabeth "Betty" Radcliffe Seymour. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother; Christopher R. Seymour and his sister-in-law Caroline Ailanthus of Newark, Md.
A 1973 graduate of St. Michaels High School, Rev. Seymour later received a B.A. degree from Salisbury University in 1977 and a Master of Divinity from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. in 1985.
Born with the handicap of cerebral palsy, Rev. Seymour began his formal education in special education programs, eventually progressing to standard public education programs in secondary and high- school years, before earning college and graduate school degrees. He became a leader in Talbot County programs advocating for rights and benefits on behalf of physically, emotionally, and mentally handicapped individuals. He was active, along with journalist Carleton Spitzer, in leadership of the Talbot Disability Coalition.
He was a member and sermon participant in the services of the Union United Methodist Church in St. Michaels for 5 years; Talbot Bible Church in Easton for 5 years; Shore Harvest Church in Easton for 15 years and Mid Shore Community Church currently. In partnership with Steven Radich, mental health professional, Rev. Seymour volunteered in prison ministry at Sussex Correctional Institute in Georgetown, DE. From 2012 until 2015. Following his admission to Bayleigh Chase as a resident in 2015, he began volunteering in Marvel Hall with the Activities Department from July, 2017 until the present time.
The family will receive friends and family at the Framptom Funeral Home 312 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00PM, and at the church on Monday from 11:00 until noon.
Funeral Services will be held Monday December 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon, at the Shore Harvest Church 9560 Black Dog Alley, Easton, MD.
Burial will be in the Olivet Cemetery St. Michaels., Md.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Acts Legacy Foundation, Bayleigh Chase Employee Education Fund, Choptaank Unit, 501 Dutchmans lane, Easton, Md. 21601
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, Ostrowski Chapel.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019