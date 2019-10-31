|
David N. Trice of Denton, MD, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Caroline Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Denton, MD. He was 67 years old.
Born in Easton on March 25, 1952, David was the son of the late Catherine Altfather Trice and James Nichols Trice, Sr.
Having lived all his life on the Eastern Shore, David was a 1970 graduate of North Caroline High School in Denton. He was self-employed in the construction and remodeling business. His hobby was working; however, he did enjoy a good game of golf, on the green or on television. David was a loving father and a doting grandfather.
Mr. Trice is survived by two children: Elliot Trice (Megan) of Denton and Gwen Trice, of Charlotte, NC; one granddaughter: Madison Trice and one brother, James Trice (Patti), of Wilkesboro, NC.
A memorial service will be held 12 PM on Saturday, November 2, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD. Friends may visit with the family from 11 AM until 12 PM before the service. The interment will be private in Denton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Embrace (a non-profit organization helping families with disabilities), P.O. Box 862, Dover, DE 19903. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019