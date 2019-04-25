Home

Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
David W. Hanson Jr. Obituary
EASTON - David Warren Hanson Jr., 39, passed away on April 24, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus. David was left a quadriplegic after a motorcycle accident in June of 1999. After 20 years of surgeries, rehab centers, nursing homes and hospitals, David lost his hard fought battle with his paralysis.
David was born on Feb. 19, 1980 in Easton, MD. As a child, David played t-ball and was active in the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed playing with his friends, riding his bike, fishing, shooting, setting things on fire (to include himself), playing football in the backyard and swimming in the creek.
David attended North Dorchester High School, and graduated in 1998. When David was not a star pupil of in school detention, he enjoyed learning how to cheat at chess in the chess club. After his accident, David took numerous online classes at local colleges for his passions in computer graphics and history.
Before the accident, David enjoyed working in the fields with local farmers. He then moved on to work side by side with his dad at Waterloo Farms. David soon developed a passion to work on cars and started learning the basics at Walmart.
One of David's hobbies growing up was Civil War re-enactments. Along with his dad, they joined 2nd Maryland Company G. There he made lifelong friends that he considered family. It was the ultimate boys and grown mans hobby; he was able to run around a field shooting black powder rifles, playing dead, and sleeping by a fire all weekend. David also enjoyed putting models together: cars, planes, and tanks which he would later blow up with fireworks or some make shift black powder bomb.
After his accident, David kept himself busy by reading, playing video games and pirating movies online. David had a fascination with skulls, dragons, and the Civil War. If you visited David you could see that all around his room or apartment. David was extremely proud of his recent apartment in Easton and fought up until his last day to get back home to "his girls". David developed a loving relationship for the women who took care of him everyday and talked about them as if they were part of the family. Another passion of David's was arguing, which was probably something he started to enjoy the day he learned to speak. This statement will not need any further explanation, "it's just David being David".
David was preceded in his passing by his grandparents, Barbara and George Hanson; Betty and Hubert Wells; his aunts and uncle: Colleen Wells, Connie Wells Collins, Jerry Wells; and his father, David Warren Hanson Sr.
David is survived by his mother, Debra Wells McKamey and her husband Robert; grandmother, Stella; and David's sister, Heather Hanson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., 700 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral costs.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
