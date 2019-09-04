|
Oxford:
Deborah Linda Cawley died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton, MD. She was 64.
Deborah was born in Essex, England on November 26, 1954 to the late Stanley Charles Bryant and Mary Thelma Mounsey Bryant.
Deborah's parents brought their family to the United States in 1966, when she was 12 years old. The family lived in Massachusetts before making their way to Maryland when Deborah was in high school. Deborah married the late W. Harry Cawley, Jr. in September of 1978. They began Oxford Mowing Company in the mid 1970's, which later became Oxford Lawn and Landscape. The Cawley's ran the company together until Harry's death in 2006. Deborah continued running the business up until her death.
Deborah enjoyed spending time at the Talbot Country Club, tending to her gardens and watching Law and Order. She also treasured her time with her children, grandchildren and pets.
She is survived by her children: a son, Robert R. Hartkopf, III of Fairfax, VA, daughter, Andrea Cawley Kimbell of Oxford, MD, daughter, Elisabeth Cawley of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren: Brooke and Julia Hartkopf, Wesley and Charlotte Frey, and Trevor and Alexander Green; son-in-law, David Green of Oxford, MD; a nephew, Colin Bryant, close friend, Joanne Brosky, and her first husband, Robert R. Hartkopf, Jr.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary T. Bryant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot Humane P.O. Box 1143 Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019