Debra Ann Worm of Preston passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Easton, Maryland. She was 55.
She was born on December 17, 1963 in Easton, Maryland the daughter of Russell Jack Waldis and Delores Gerardi Waldis of Federalsburg.
Growing up in Federalsburg, she graduated from Colonel Richardson High School with the class of 1982. She married the love of her life Robert Worm on August 20, 1983 and they made their home in Preston.
Debbie's greatest joy in the world was her family. She loved being a homemaker and raising her family and continued traditions of Sunday dinners with the entire family at the table. A true "daddy's girl", her father could do nothing wrong in her eyes. Learning from her mother to care and love for her family; Debbie also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In her free time, she loved cooking and gardening with flowers.
She was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church, and attended Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church over the years with her parents.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Robert Worm of Preston, three daughters, Lindsay Janda and her husband Joey of Royal Oak, Nichole Cheezum and her husband Bryan and Katie Worm and her fiance Drew all of Preston; three grandchildren, Olivia, Jase and Brooklyn, and one sister Lisa Dew and her significant other Woody of Easton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:00 at Christ United Methodist Church in Federalsburg with the Reverend Bill Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00 at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Preston Vol. Fire Company, Post Office Box 44, Preston, MD 21655 or to Dove Point 1225 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019