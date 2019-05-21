QUEEN ANNE - Debra Kay Dean of Queen Anne, MD, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. She was 56 years old.

Born in Easton, MD, on Dec. 24, 1962, Kay was the daughter of Robert Showalter Redden of Queen Anne and Beverly Rosebrock of Greensboro, MD. She had attended Queen Anne County High School in Centreville.

Kay was a homemaker. She loved being at home, working in the yard, and cooking. Mrs. Dean enjoyed watching the birds, music, and reading a good book. She was a wonderful owner of her chickens and cats, even liking to talk to them.

In addition to her parents, Kay is survived by her husband, Kevin Dean, of Queen Anne; her sister, Karen Unruh (Tommy), of Bridgetown, MD; her two grandchildren: Kellan Knox, Kalei Knox; her stepbrother, Herman Rosebrock (Robin); her niece, Kesley Higdon; and nephew, Jake Sewell. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert "Robbie" Knox; her stepfather, Gunther Rosebrock; a step brother, Pete Rosebrock; her paternal grandparents, Willis and Margaret Redden; and her maternal grandparents, Russell and Hilda Porter.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, where friends may visit with the family from 12 until 1 before the service. The interment will be in the Greenmount Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Hillsboro, MD.