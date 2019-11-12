|
Debra "Debbie" K. Hartlove of Church Hill, MD, went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019. She was 65.
Born in Baltimore, MD on September 19, 1954, she was the daughter of the late RL Anderson and Grace Mallow Anderson. She attended Southern High School and in 1979 she met Edward W. Hartlove. The couple were married on February 20, 1982. After residing in West Virginia for a portion of her life and then in Baltimore, she and her family moved to Church Hill, MD to enjoy the country lifestyle of the Eastern Shore. From 1979 to 1995 she and her husband owned and operated Hartlove's Tavern on Payson St., but she was primarily a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren. After 22 years of marriage, her husband, Edward W. Hartlove predeceased her on May 6, 2004.
Debbie also enjoyed quilting, sewing, bingo, and fishing. She had made many dolls and quilts for her family.
She is survived by three children: Gloria "Cricket" K. Williams (Glenn), Heather A. Hartlove, and Lena M. Hartlove (Richard Reny); her brother, Robert Anderson; her sisters: Patricia Kinser, Wanda Barncord and Abbie Anderson; her grandchildren: Walter F. Boteler, IV, Cody W. Hartlove, Quinn M. Williams, Richard R. Reny, Bailey R. Boteler, Brianna C. Boteler, Andrew T. Williams, Sara Reny and Rebecca Reny; her "adopted daughter" Jodie Leonard and her family; many very special friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Walter F. Boteler, III; and her siblings Nonly Anderson, William Anderson, JoAnn Anderson, Rebecca Hammonds and Ricky Anderson.
A funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, November 16 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow the service at Sudlersville Cemetery, Sudlersville, MD.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019