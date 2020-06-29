Debra Maria Sadler of Centreville, MD passed away at her home on June 25, 2020. She was 58.
Born on June 28, 1961, in Chestertown, MD, she was the daughter of John Bradford Moore and Mary Horner Moore. In her early years, she was active in 4-H and FFA, raising dairy cows and sheep on her family's farm. She was a graduate of QACHS (class of '79) and Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing (class of '93). After becoming a board certified registered nurse, she went on to pursue a long, proud career in nursing. Debbie enjoyed gardening, scrap-booking, swimming, traveling (especially to Hawaii) and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a selfless and devoted wife, mother and mom-mom and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Debra is survived by her husband Robert D. Sadler of Centreville, MD; son Jason C. Sadler (Sandra) of Centreville, MD; three grandchildren Hannah; Asher; and Adah; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville. MD.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.