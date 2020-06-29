Debra Maria "Debbie" Sadler
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Maria Sadler of Centreville, MD passed away at her home on June 25, 2020. She was 58.

Born on June 28, 1961, in Chestertown, MD, she was the daughter of John Bradford Moore and Mary Horner Moore. In her early years, she was active in 4-H and FFA, raising dairy cows and sheep on her family's farm. She was a graduate of QACHS (class of '79) and Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing (class of '93). After becoming a board certified registered nurse, she went on to pursue a long, proud career in nursing. Debbie enjoyed gardening, scrap-booking, swimming, traveling (especially to Hawaii) and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a selfless and devoted wife, mother and mom-mom and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Debra is survived by her husband Robert D. Sadler of Centreville, MD; son Jason C. Sadler (Sandra) of Centreville, MD; three grandchildren Hannah; Asher; and Adah; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville. MD.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved