Dennis B. Oakes, 30, of Madison passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home. He was born in Howard County on March 30, 1989 and was a son of Denise Bailey Pritchett and Timothy W. Oakes.
Dennis graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School class of 2007. At the time of his passing, Dennis was working for Cambridge International, where he just received employee of the year for 2019. On September 30, 2019, he married the former Angelia Lednum. Dennis loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Dennis was known for his smile. He enjoyed going to the beach, riding his motorcycle, traveling and playing Xbox. Dennis was passionate with his job at Cambridge International. He was a member of the Marshy Hope Rod and Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife Angie Tanner of Madison, his mother Denise Pritchett and her husband Walt of Cambridge, his father Timothy Oakes of Madison, a brother Chris Oakes and wife Nikki of Preston and a sister Amy Oakes and fiancee Chris Tolley of Trappe, nieces and nephews Mason, Ava, Bryce, Cole and Jules, maternal grandparents Glenn and Shirley Bailey of Howard County and paternal grandmother Eleanor Oakes of Missouri and several aunts and uncles. Dennis is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Hollis Oakes.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Johnny L. Green officiating. Interment will follow at White Marsh Cemetery (Hole in the Wall) near Trappe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., 700 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral cost.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019