Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Easton Church of God
Easton, MD
Dennis Hayes


1951 - 2020
Dennis Hayes Obituary
Dennis Hayes, 68, of Easton, passed away on March 5, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice in Columbia, MD. He was born on December 3, 1951 in Baltimore, MD. He resided in Baltimore, formerly of Easton, MD. Mr. Hayes was employed for years as a truss builder in the construction industry. He enjoyed playing tennis and chess, boxing, listening to jazz and spending time with family/friends. He routinely attended church and loved to read the "Our Daily Bread" devotional book. Mr. Hayes was a hard worker and never allowed his illness to interfere or limit his ability to accomplish goals. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 am at Easton Church of God in Easton, MD. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020
