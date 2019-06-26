|
|
CORDOVA - Dennis Lee Sanger, 76, of Cordova, MD, passed away on June 25, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Born April 10, 1943, Dennis was the son of the late Roland Sanger and Leila Secrist Sanger Cherbonnier.
He was a graduate of Easton High School and went on to earn degrees from Bridgewater College and Salisbury University. Dennis also served abroad in the Brethren Volunteer Service.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lois Wine Sanger; his children: Mark, Susan; and grandchildren: Kristina Barnhart (Jimmy) and Justin Sanger.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department.
Memorial Donations may be made in Dennis' honor to Talbot Humane.
Published in The Star Democrat on June 27, 2019