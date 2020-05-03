Derrick Lee Harmon
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Derrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derrick Lee Harmon, 52 affectionately known as "Pretty", sadly gained his" Eternal Wings" on Monday, April 20, 2020.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., with a private service at 11:00. Services will be streamed live at facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Gathering and seating is currently prohibited. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, PA, 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
MAY
6
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
MAY
6
Service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved