Derrick Lee Harmon, 52 affectionately known as "Pretty", sadly gained his" Eternal Wings" on Monday, April 20, 2020.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., with a private service at 11:00. Services will be streamed live at facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Gathering and seating is currently prohibited. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, PA, 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., with a private service at 11:00. Services will be streamed live at facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Gathering and seating is currently prohibited. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, PA, 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 3, 2020.