Derrick Lee Harmon, 52 affectionately known as "Pretty", sadly gained his" Eternal Wings" on Monday, April 20, 2020.A walk-through viewing will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., with a private service at 11:00. Services will be streamed live at facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa . Gathering and seating is currently prohibited. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, PA, 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com