|
|
DeSales Callaghan passed away on March 1, 2020, at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 98.
She was born on January 25, 1922, in Olyphant, PA, the daughter of the late Patrick Joseph Healey and Veronica Healey.
She married the love of her life John T. (Jack) Callaghan on May 8, 1942.
She worked for Prince George's Hospital, taking care of payroll for many years and was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church for over 30 years. She enjoyed family above everything and, in her spare time, knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by her son Dennis Callaghan (Marguerite); grandchildren Shannon Turner (Mike), David Callaghan (Laura), and Brian Callaghan (Kim); great-grandchildren Zack Turner, Erin Heikes (Jed), Christopher Turner (Kaitlyn), D.J. Callaghan, Wyatt Callaghan, Avery Callaghan, and Eloise Callaghan; great great-grandchildren Peyton Heikes, Bailey Heikes, and Hayden Turner; and a sister, Vera Conserette, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John T. Callaghan, her siblings Patrick Healey, John Healey, Joseph Healey, Ann Davis and Marie Gesualdo.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11am, at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD, with Pastor Mark Farnell officiating, immediately followed by a memorial service at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Preston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 155 Main Street, Preston, MD 21655.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020