Diane Crouse Sutton
1932 - 2020
Diane Crouse Sutton, 87, of Denton, MD, passed away on May 21, 2020. She died at her son's home in Denton under hospice care.

She was born to the late Lelia and G. Daniel Crouse on October 14, 1932, in Denton, MD. Diane graduated from Denton High School and then attended a private women's college in VA.

Diane married the late Felipe A. Espil in 1953 with whom she had four children. She is survived by all four: Susan Kimball of Orcas Island, WA; Felipe Espil of Denton, MD; Karen Miller of Hampstead, MD; and Brian Espil of Felton, DE. She is survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her loving black lab, Molly.

After the death of her first husband, Diane married her high school sweetheart, Norman Sutton in 1999. They lived most of their years together in Cabool, MO until Norman passed away in 2018.

Diane loved nature and the outdoors. As a teenager her first mode of transportation was a boat, and in her later years she enjoyed exploring the woods and gardening in Missouri. Always a sewer, in retirement she took up quilting.

For many years Diane worked as a Teacher's Aide for the Greensboro Elementary School.

The family will hold a private gathering at a later date. The family suggests that Diane be remembered by a donation to Caroline County Humane Society, 407 West Bell Street, Ridgely, MD, 21660.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

