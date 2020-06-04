Diane E. Wojcik of Ridgely, MD, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Peak Health Care in Denton. She was 82 years old.
Born in Hackensack, NJ, Mrs. Wojcik was the daughter of the late Forrest Blair and Harriett Anna Gibson Towers and her stepfather, Ralph O. Towers. Her husband, John Wojcik, passed away on August 22, 2019.
Mrs. Wojcik graduated from the Ridgely High School. She had worked at various occupations, including being a manager for a section of St. Michaels' housing, working for Caroline County, and until recently, she worked for the Avon Dixon Company in Easton, MD. A great volunteer for community projects, she was a member of the Red Hatters, playing cards, golfing, singing, dancing, and family get-togethers. She was a great fan of Jeopardy and wheel of Fortune and absolutely loved Russell Stover Candy.
Mrs. Wojcik is survived by a son, Bruce Ewing (Jeanie) of Hillsboro, MD, and a daughter, Tammy Welp of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and five step grandchildren; three brothers: Rusty G. Towers (Editha) of Ridgely, James Towers (Donna) of Salisbury, MD, and Tony Towers of Lake Wales, FL; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Ewing, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Daniel Ewing; a granddaughter, Stephanie Ewing; a grandson, Mike Chupek; and a sister-in-law, Donna Towers.
There will be a visitation from 4 until 6 on Sunday, June 7th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton with the following restrictions:
1. Masks will be expected to be worn at all times while inside the funeral home.
2. Social distancing will be expected at all times.
3. Visitation participant numbers inside the funeral home will be limited at all times.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company, 101 Sunset Blvd, Ridgely, MD 21660 or to the St. Paul's Lutheran Episcopal Church, 12095 Blades Road, PO Box 368, Cordova, MD 21625. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Born in Hackensack, NJ, Mrs. Wojcik was the daughter of the late Forrest Blair and Harriett Anna Gibson Towers and her stepfather, Ralph O. Towers. Her husband, John Wojcik, passed away on August 22, 2019.
Mrs. Wojcik graduated from the Ridgely High School. She had worked at various occupations, including being a manager for a section of St. Michaels' housing, working for Caroline County, and until recently, she worked for the Avon Dixon Company in Easton, MD. A great volunteer for community projects, she was a member of the Red Hatters, playing cards, golfing, singing, dancing, and family get-togethers. She was a great fan of Jeopardy and wheel of Fortune and absolutely loved Russell Stover Candy.
Mrs. Wojcik is survived by a son, Bruce Ewing (Jeanie) of Hillsboro, MD, and a daughter, Tammy Welp of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and five step grandchildren; three brothers: Rusty G. Towers (Editha) of Ridgely, James Towers (Donna) of Salisbury, MD, and Tony Towers of Lake Wales, FL; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Ewing, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Daniel Ewing; a granddaughter, Stephanie Ewing; a grandson, Mike Chupek; and a sister-in-law, Donna Towers.
There will be a visitation from 4 until 6 on Sunday, June 7th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton with the following restrictions:
1. Masks will be expected to be worn at all times while inside the funeral home.
2. Social distancing will be expected at all times.
3. Visitation participant numbers inside the funeral home will be limited at all times.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company, 101 Sunset Blvd, Ridgely, MD 21660 or to the St. Paul's Lutheran Episcopal Church, 12095 Blades Road, PO Box 368, Cordova, MD 21625. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.