EASTON - Diane G. Woods, 90, of Easton, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Gracedale Nursing Home.

Born in Orange, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Lester H. and Florence "Kay" K. (Walker) Greason.

Diane was married to Frederick L. Woods Jr. until his passing in 2004.

Diane was a graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York where she obtained her Bachelor's degree. She was the proprietor of Diane Woods Advertising until 1983; the former President of the Easton Art League in Easton, PA, and a member of the Eastern Shore Writers Association in Easton, MD. She was a member of College Hill Presbyterian Church many years ago.

Diane is survived by son, Frederick "Rick" L. Woods III and wife Roberta B. Woods; daughter, Deborah K. Woods and husband Ronald Brinker; two grandchildren: Nicole Dawkins, William Woods; and four great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Craig T. Woods.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on a date yet to be determined. Please refer back to www.morellofuneralhome.com for service information updates.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp.)

Memorial contributions in Diane's memory may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.morellofuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary