1/1
Diane M. Godfrey
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane M. Godfrey, 74, of East New Market, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. She was born in Cambridge on December 20, 1945 and was a daughter of the late John W. Matthews, Jr. and Jennie Mae Stewart Matthews.

Mrs. Godfrey graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1963 and graduated from Salisbury State with a Master's Degree in Math Education. Mrs. Godfrey taught in Montgomery County and one year in Dorchester County. On April 3, 1982, she married Arrel E. Godfrey, who passed away on September 16, 2014. She enjoyed tennis and golf.

She is survived by a brother John W. Matthews III of Cambridge, three nieces Beth Matthews of Salisbury, Amy Matthews of Cambridge and Julie Harp and husband Chris of East New Market and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Godfrey is preceded in death by a sister in law Diane Matthews.

Per her request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613, American Cancer Society, 1315 Mt. Herman Road, Ste. D, Salisbury, MD 21804 or to a charity of choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved