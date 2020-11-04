Dolores Beatrice Watts of Preston, Maryland died Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, MD. She was 85 years old.
Born in Grasonville, Maryland on July 7, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Cora Jewell Smith. She grew up near Jackson Creek and loved wading near the shore, soft crabbing and taking a skiff out for a ride. As she grew older, she continued to enjoy spending time on the water and taking cruises to Hawaii. She also liked to go line dancing, listening to country music and having her family and friends over for delicious homecooked meals, using locally grown fresh vegetables. Her specialties were macaroni and cheese and sweet potato with meringue pies, which she made from recipes that were passed down from her mother.
Originally a full-time homemaker, Dolores began working outside the home as a waitress at Fisherman's Inn during the 1960's and 1970's. She was also a seamstress at the sewing factory in Grasonville, along with her mother. She made and mended clothes for her family and friends. She then worked at other factories assembling products, including Grayblock Ribbon Company in Easton, and she also rebuilt generators and alternators in Wye Mills, before joining Preston Trucking Company in Preston, MD, as a File Clerk, where she worked for many years until she retired.
Dolores is survived by her son, David Lee (Pat) of Grasonville, MD; daughter, Rene Stafford of Salisbury, MD; granddaughter, Dreama Stafford of Baltimore, MD; sister Betty LaBrie of Grasonville, MD; brother Phil Smith of VA; sister-in-law, Shirley Shortall of Federalsburg, MD, and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Ronald Watts, son, Daniel Lee, and brother, Norman Smith.
A memorial service will be at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA in Chester, MD from 11am- 12pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with the service starting at 12pm. Burial will be in Stevensville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to The Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, Please send your donation to NKI at 140 Old Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, New York, 10962 (Attn: Director's Office). See https://www.nki.rfmh.org/
