1/1
Dolores M. "Dee" Wisnauskas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores (Dee) Martha Wisnauskas passed away at Peak Healthcare at the Pines on July 17, 2020 at the age of 90.

Dee was born in Baltimore, Maryland, attended St. Alphonsus Grammar School and graduated from Seton High School in 1948. She worked for Northwest Airlines (now Delta) from 1954-1991 as a flight attendant and then supervisor.

She is preceded in death by her parents Magdalena and John Wisnauskas, a sister, Albina Brooks, two brothers, John, and Victor Wisnauskas and a nephew, Ronald Brooks. She is survived by a nephew, Robert Brooks.

It was Dee's wish that she be remembered as a good daughter, sister, and flight attendant.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton. Interment will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved