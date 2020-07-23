Dolores (Dee) Martha Wisnauskas passed away at Peak Healthcare at the Pines on July 17, 2020 at the age of 90.
Dee was born in Baltimore, Maryland, attended St. Alphonsus Grammar School and graduated from Seton High School in 1948. She worked for Northwest Airlines (now Delta) from 1954-1991 as a flight attendant and then supervisor.
She is preceded in death by her parents Magdalena and John Wisnauskas, a sister, Albina Brooks, two brothers, John, and Victor Wisnauskas and a nephew, Ronald Brooks. She is survived by a nephew, Robert Brooks.
It was Dee's wish that she be remembered as a good daughter, sister, and flight attendant.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton. Interment will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
