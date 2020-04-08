Home

Don S. Tryon

Don S. Tryon Obituary
Don Sherman Tryon of Greensboro, MD, went on his final hunt on April 6, 2020. He was 62.

Don was born on Kent Island, MD on July 13, 1957, the son of Ned A. Tryon, Sr. and Phillis Ohem Tryon. He graduated from Queen Anne's County High School in the class of 1975. Don worked on the water all of his life both as a waterman and professional waterfowl guide, with Tryon's Hunting Service, a legacy passed down from his father to Don and his brothers. Don enjoyed this work so much, he often said he'd prefer waterfowl to breathing. His heart was always with the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries and he will always be remembered as one of the best crabbers around. In 1993, he married Brenda, and the couple resided on the family farm, later moving to Greensboro in 2000.

In addition to his beloved wife, Brenda Lee Tryon, Don is survived by his sons, Jeremy Tryon (Wendy) and Travis Tryon (Karla); grandchildren: Dylan, Olivia and Mia; a sister, Sally Hoyt (Tim); brothers Keith Tryon (Anita) and Ned A. Tryon, II (Rose); and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

All services will be held privately at a later date.

Don is now in the arms of God with his favorite sidekick, "Dakota" at his side.

For online condolences or memorial contributions, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com or call 410-758-1151.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020
