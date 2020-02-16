Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dona Tarbutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dona D. Tarbutton


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dona D. Tarbutton Obituary
Dona Detamore Tarbutton, 72, of Easton, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. She was born in Cambridge to the late Donald Detamore and Shirley Hubbard Hastings.

Dona attended schools in Cambridge, and graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1966. After high school, she became a model in New York City. She also worked as a dental hygienist, a school nurse, and later on a nanny, but her favorite job was taking care of her pride and joy, her grandson Preston. Dona and Preston had a special bond that will never be replaced, and just the mention of his name would make her face light up. She also enjoyed bird watching, cooking, collecting antiques, and going to Ocean City every year with her family.

Dona is survived by her husband Charles Stanley Tarbutton, Sr. of Wittman, her daughter Jessica Paglia and husband Matt, and their son Preston of Easton, step children Billy Jones and Eddie Jones, both of Trappe, her sisters in law Adele Fuchs and husband Ernie, and Sue Shortall all of Easton, and her special pug named Snuffi. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers Burton Hastings II and Herbert Hastings, her step son Charles Stanley Tarbutton, Jr., and a grandchild whom she always said she couldn't wait to meet in Heaven.

A Celebration of Dona's life will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1143 Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -