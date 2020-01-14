|
|
Donald Burgien Christopher, Sr., passed away on January 11, 2020 at his home. He was 76.
He was born on May 7, 1943 in Caroline County, MD, the son of the late William Earl Christopher and Hazel Emily (Hopkins) Christopher.
He worked for ConAgra for 32 years and enjoyed fishing and listening to country music. By his family, he was known as "Big Donnie" and by his close friends he was known as "Duck". He was also a member of Easton Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his children, Robin May Christopher (Bob Engel), Paul David Christopher, and Donald Burgien Christopher, Jr., grandchildren, Chelsea Christopher, Caleb Christopher, Brittany Christopher, Taylor Christopher, Holly Engel, and Cathryne Christopher, great-grandchildren, Aidan Meyers, and Oliver Bales, siblings, Peggy Townsend, Edna Hart, and Rose Wheaton, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Harold Christopher, Sr., Philip Christopher, John "Roger" Christopher, Erma Boyles, Goldie Christopher, William Christopher, Paul Christopher, and Ronald Christopher, Sr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00am at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Reverend Buddy Dunn officiating. Visitations will be held at the funeral home on Friday January 17, 2020, from 5-7pm and Saturday from 10-11am prior to the service. Interment will be held at Junior Order Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to at www.st.jude.org/donate.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020