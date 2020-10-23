Donald Christopher Westerfield, 52, passed away on October 19, 2020 at his home in Salisbury.
Donald was born on March 28, 1968, the son of the late Betty Ann Westerfield.
He received his Associates Degree from Chesapeake College. Don was employed with the Holly Center in Salisbury as the IT Manager.
He lived in Easton until moving to Salisbury in 2017.
Donald enjoyed doing home projects, puzzles, and technology. He loved all sports, especially the Orioles and the Saints. But most of all he enjoyed spending time and talking with family and friends.
He is survived by his sons; Christopher Westerfield (Caitlin) of Centreville and Tyler Westerfield of Easton, granddaughter, Riley Grace Westerfield and brothers; David W. Westerfield and Edward "Eddie" Westerfield both of Easton.
Services will be private.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.